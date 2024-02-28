Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat met with Hakan Jevrell, the Swedish Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, to discuss how to attract more Swedish investments in the Egyptian IT sector and enhance cooperation in digital capacity building and cybersecurity.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, where Talaat participated as a speaker and exhibitor.

The two ministers acknowledged the presence of Swedish companies in the Egyptian IT market and explored the potential of utilizing young Egyptian digital talents in Swedish projects.

Talaat also had meetings with other prominent divs in the global IT industry, such as Yusuf Tayoub, the CEO of Accenture Operations, a leading consultancy and services group that operates in more than 200 cities across 51 countries and serves clients in more than 120 countries.

They discussed the Egyptian government’s efforts to promote Egypt as a destination for outsourcing services, in line with its digital strategy for the outsourcing industry, and the opportunities for collaboration in this field.

Another meeting was with Anand Athreya, the CEO and General Manager of Tejas Networks, an Indian company that specializes in wired and wireless communications and produces communication devices and equipment.

They discussed the company’s plans and prospects for cooperation in manufacturing communication equipment and developing digital skills in Egypt.

The Mobile World Congress 2024 is the largest and most influential annual event for the mobile and technology industries worldwide, organized by the GSMA.

It brings together decision-makers, senior government officials, experts, international organization representatives, major companies, and specialists in the mobile and technology fields from around the world.

