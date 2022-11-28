The volume of Hungarian investments rose by an annual 7.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, after a 7.8% rise in the second quarter, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Manufacturing industry investments increased by 30.6%, while property sector investments rose by 16.9%, driven by a rise in new home construction and renovations.

Investments expanded by 1.9% from the second quarter, the KSH said, mostly based on the dynamic activity of households and companies. (Reporting by Anita Komuves)



