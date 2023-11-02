Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index edged up to 50.5 in October from 47.4 in September, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Thursday.

It said the October reading came in below both the long-term monthly average of 52.4 and an average reading of 53.1 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Respondents cited a moderate improvement compared with the previous month, and they cited positive prospects," the publisher said.

The index of production volumes increased and was above 50 points. The volume of new orders also increased. The index for purchase prices rose.

The employment indicator declined, the publisher said. Export and import indices both signalled contraction, with the export index being below 50 points for the third consecutive month. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)



