Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index eased to 57.1 in May from 61.9 in April, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Thursday.

It said the May reading came in above both the long-term monthly average of 52.5 and an average reading of 55.1 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Respondents reported a slowdown in the pace of growth compared with the previous month," the index publisher said. "Most sub-components of the index retreated, however, their majority remained in expansion territory."

Production volumes declined from April but remained above the 50-point mark. The index of new orders grew and posted its third-highest monthly reading since 1995, it said.

Purchase prices increased and still signalled an "intensive increase," it said, with the index staying above the 50-point watershed for the 34th consecutive month.

Export and import indices both remained in growth territory.




