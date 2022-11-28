Business sentiment in Hungary worsened in November even as consumer confidence improved slightly, a survey showed on Monday, noting both measures remained near levels last seen during the pandemic.

Think tank GKI's business sentiment indicator dropped to -11.6 points in November from -10.1 points in October, while its consumer sentiment indicator edged up to -53.4 points from -55.4 points.

Consumers' inflation expectations and fears of unemployment eased slightly in November, the GKI survey found, while even though companies' intention to raise prices weakened two-thirds of commercial businesses still planned price hikes.

A Reuters poll of analysts earlier this month projected average inflation to increase to 16% next year from a forecast 14.3% in 2022.

Consumers considered their own financial situation to be better than in October, but still much worse than at the beginning of the pandemic, while their opinion about their future ability to save continued to worsen, GKI said. (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by David Holmes)



