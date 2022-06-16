Greece's jobless rate rose to 13.8% in the first quarter from 13.2% in the last quarter of 2021, data by the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

About 58,7% of Greece's 647,196 jobless are long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at least 12 months, the figures showed.

Greece's highest unemployment rate was recorded in the first quarter of 2014, when joblessness hit 27.8%.

The data showed that women and young people in the 15-19 age group were most affected among the jobless. The jobless rate for women was 18.0% versus 10.5% for men, while for people aged 15-19 it stood at 60.8%.

Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures through April, which differ from quarterly data because they are based on different samples and are seasonally adjusted.

Quarterly figures are not seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)



