ABU DHABI - Leader of Italy's Brothers of Italy (FdI) political party Giorgia Meloni has thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for their congratulatory messages sent to her on winning the general elections.

In a tweet on her official Twitter account, she expressed her desire to work together for fruitful bilateral cooperation and the stability of the Middle East.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday sent messages of congratulations to Giorgia Meloni on winning Italy's general elections.

Giorgia Meloni claimed victory in Sunday night’s general election and is expected to become Italy’s first woman prime minister.