France's economic growth is slowing but it is more robust than feared, backing a previous estimate of 0.9% for 2024, ECB policy maker and head of the French central bank Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

"France will not be in a recession in 2024," Villeroy told France 2 television. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)