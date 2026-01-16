KUWAIT CITY - The French Ambassador to Kuwait Olivier Gauvin highlighted the numerous promising areas of cooperation between France and Kuwait, covering vital sectors such as energy, health, infrastructure, sustainable cities, transportation, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and artificial intelligence, in addition to high value-added services and the financial sector.

The Ambassador said this during the relaunch of the French Business Council in Kuwait, describing the event as a significant milestone in the economic relations between the two countries.

He attributed the relaunch to the diligent efforts of the council’s new leadership, commending the president and team for reviving the organization after the hiatus caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Affirming that the upcoming phase will be marked by innovative projects and new ideas, Ambassador Gauvin said the relaunch comes at a time of unprecedented momentum in bilateral relations, with French-Kuwaiti ties currently flourishing at both the political and economic levels.

The re-establishment of the council represents a major element of the current positive momentum in bilateral relations. Its main objectives include boosting mutual investments, expanding trade, economic, and financial ties, and building long-term partnerships between public and private sector parties in both countries.

Serving as a platform and bridge for companies and business leaders, the council will facilitate communication and the development of business networks, thus creating real business opportunities and translating them into tangible projects.

