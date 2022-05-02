Dutch wholesale gas prices fell in early trade on Monday, with firmer flows of Russian gas and lower prices in Asia curbing LNG supply competition, but trading activity was muted due to a holiday in the UK.

On the ICE exchange, the Dutch June TTF contract was down by 2.20 euros at 97.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0838 GMT, although it had traded as low as 93 euros/MWh earlier in the morning.

"We are far above JKM and fuel switch triggers, and Russian flows are going up, so not exactly bullish," a trader said.

Asian gas prices fell last week on lower demand. The region competes with Europe for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The maximum coal switching level stood at 88.47 euros/MWh on Friday, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a report, adding they see more downside potential than upside in the very short term.

Gas competes with coal as a fuel in the power sector, with the switching level indicating the price at which gas becomes competitive again.

Daily nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine rose to their highest since the end of November on Monday.

However, the threat of Russia cutting off gas supplies remains a concern after Gazprom stopped deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria over failure to pay in roubles last week, while several companies have said their payments for April gas deliveries are due from May 20 onwards.

Energy ministers from European Union countries will hold emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow's demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles or face their supply being cut off.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract fell by 0.64 euro to 83.81 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)