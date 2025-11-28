FRANKFURT - Euro zone consumers raised their near-term inflation expectations a touch but kept them unchanged further out, a European Central Bank survey showed, supporting bets that price growth remains around target and no more rate cuts are needed.

Inflation has been hovering around the ECB's 2% target for most of this year and policymakers see it around this level even over the medium-term, a rare success for a bank that struggled with ultra-low inflation for a decade before a post-pandemic surge to above 10%.

Consumers surveyed in October see inflation in the next year at 2.8%, above the 2.7% predicted a month earlier, while price growth three years ahead was seen at 2.5% and five years out at 2.2%, the ECB said on Friday.

The figures, based on a survey of 19,000 adults in 11 euro zone nations, appear consistent with policymaker views that inflation is no longer a worry and, even if some domestic price pressures continue to linger, prices are on the way down to target.

This is why financial markets see almost no chance of a rate cut next month and see only a one-in-three chance of any further easing next year, with most economists betting that the interest rate cycle has bottomed out.

Income and spending bets also supported this narrative. Consumers' income growth expectations in the next year rose to 1.2% from 1.1%, while expected spending growth was unchanged at 3.5%.

While the ECB is keeping the door open to more rate cuts, it made clear it was in no hurry to change policy and some policymakers even argue the bank may be done cutting after halving the deposit rate in the year to June.

