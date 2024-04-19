PHOTO
The European Union should take measures to help Finland prevent an influx of migrants via Russia, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Friday. (Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
