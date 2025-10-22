The European Parliament voted on Wednesday to reopen the EU's corporate sustainability law to potentially weaken it further, as Brussels faces pushback from the U.S. and Qatar over the rules.

EU lawmakers will now consider further changes to the law, with the aim of agreeing them at a Parliament session next month. The Parliament and EU countries will then negotiate the final changes - with the aim of approving them by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)