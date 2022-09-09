A European Union proposal to cap the price Europe pays for Russian gas did not receive broad support from EU energy ministers in a meeting on Friday, two diplomats with knowledge of the closed-door talks told Reuters.

"There was a big debate about capping the price of gas, and the Commission should come up with a proposal that will help reduce the prices of all gas, but at the same time will not jeopardize gas supplies to Europe," one of the diplomats said. (Reporting by Jap Lopatka, Kate Abnett Editing by Ingrid Melander)



