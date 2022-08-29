Dell Technologies Inc. has ceased all its operations in Russia after shutting down its offices in mid-August, Reuters reported on August 27th.

"In mid-August, we closed our offices and ceased all Russian operations," a spokesperson of Dell Mike Siemienas told Reuters.

The US-based company decided back in February not to sell products or offer services or support products in Russia, Belarus, and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, along with the embargoed Crimea, Siemienas said.

By ceasing its operations in Russia, Dell has joined a growing list of Western companies exiting the country.

In February, Dell suspended sales in Both Ukraine and Russia due to the outbreak of the war.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).