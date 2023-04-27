H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was received by Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus, during his working visit to Nicosia.

At the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Christodoulides, and congratulated him on his election as president. Christodoulides reciprocated the greetings and expressed his hopes for further development and progress in the UAE.

The two leaders discussed the strong strategic ties between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus, particularly in the areas of economy, commerce, and investment. They emphasised the importance of enhancing their overall cooperation and partnership.

Christodoulides and Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the deep-rooted relations between their countries and their mutual desire to strengthen their strategic cooperation and partnership.

The leaders also discussed their coordination in international organisations and events, shared stances on regional and international developments, and the situation in Sudan. They affirmed the importance of supporting efforts to deescalate tensions between conflicting parties and resuming dialogue to reach a political settlement to the crisis.

Additionally, they discussed the evacuation efforts of foreign individuals from Sudan and emphasised the importance of protecting civilians and providing humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the growing relations between the UAE and Cyprus and their shared vision of enhancing strategic bilateral ties. In turn, Christodoulides expressed his country's eagerness to improve its cooperation and partnership with the UAE and commended its remarkable achievements and overall development.

The meeting was also attended by Constantinos Kombos, Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sultan Ahmed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Cyprus.