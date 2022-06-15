Bulgaria's consumer prices rose by 1.2% on the month in May, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at its highest since May 1998 at 15.6%, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

Under the EU-harmonised index consumer price inflation was 13.4% on the year in May. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 1.3%, data showed.

The finance ministry sees the war in Ukraine and the imposed sanctions on Russia speeding the annual average inflation in the Balkan country to 11.9% this year. CONSUMER PRICE MAY 2022 APRIL 2022 MAY 2021 INFLATION M/M % CHANGE +1.3 +2.5 +0.1 Y/Y % CHANGE +15.6 +14.4 +2.5 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)



Reuters