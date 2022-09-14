Bulgaria's consumer prices rose by 17.7% on an annual basis in August from an increase of 17.3% in July, reaching a new 24-year high, as energy and food prices continue to increase, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday. Consumer prices rose 1.2% in August on a monthly basis, after increasing by 1.1% a month earlier, the statistics office said.

Under the EU-harmonised index consumer price inflation was 15% on the year in August. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.8%, data showed.

The finance ministry sees the war in Ukraine and the imposed sanctions on Russia speeding the annual inflation in the Balkan country to 12.6% this year, while the central bank sees inflation at 14.7%. CONSUMER PRICE AUGUST 2022 JULY 2022 AUGUST 2021 INFLATION M/M % CHANGE +1.2 +1.1 +0.8 Y/Y % CHANGE +17.7 +17.3 +3.7 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)



