Bulgaria's economy grew by 4.0% on the year in the second quarter, below a flash estimate of 4.8% growth, statistics office data showed on Wednesday. On a quarterly basis, the small and open economy grew by 0.8% in seasonally adjusted terms from April to June, the office said.

The finance ministry sees the real economic growth slowing to 2.9% this year as a result of the war in Ukraine compared to 4.2% in 2021. The finance ministry sees growth further slowing to 2.2% next year. BULGARIA GDP Q2/22 Q1/22 Q4/21 Q3/21 Y/Y % CHANGE +4.0 +4.2 +5.0 +5.3 Q/Q % CHANGE +0.8 +0.9 +1.2 +1.0 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)



