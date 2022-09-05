AMMAN — The British embassy in Amman is launching a month-long campaign “UK in Jordan 4 Inclusion” to celebrate and highlight the importance and benefits of inclusion in all its forms.

Throughout this month, the British embassy and British Council will emphasise inclusion across all areas of their work in Jordan, including gender equality, youth engagement and the inclusion of people with disabilities, according to an embassy statement.

British Ambassador Bridget Brind will engage with different partners to support equality and inclusion as a vital part of the design and delivery of the UK’s programmes and policies with Jordanian and international partners.

The “UK in Jordan 4 Inclusion” campaign will include a range of activities to promote inclusion, including in education, the economy, the security sector, diplomacy and the environment.

The ambassador will also conduct an outreach visit to Irbid, meeting refugees, young people and the private sector to highlight the value of inclusion for Jordan’s economic prosperity and stability. And she will host a reception to celebrate the latest young Jordanian recipients of the UK’s prestigious Chevening Scholarships.

The British embassy and British Council will also promote the importance of English-language learning opportunities for refugees and marginalised people through the British Council’s online training, as well as the British Council’s support to the disabled community through its “Arts for All” project.

Earlier this summer, Ambassador Brind launched British embassy Amman’s first Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) external advisory board. Bringing together prominent experts, the GESI board serves as a consultative council to the British embassy and ensures that gender equality and social inclusion are at the heart of its work in Jordan, read the statement.

The British ambassador said: “I am delighted to launch our UK in Jordan 4 Inclusion campaign. Inclusion is about valuing diversity and enabling everybody to contribute for the good of society, regardless of their gender, race, religion or age. There is clear evidence to support the fact that inclusion makes a positive difference to issues from innovation to stability and economic growth. I firmly believe that the more inclusive we are, the better the outcomes for all, whether these be economic, social, political, security, environmental, development, or on health, welfare and wellbeing.”

