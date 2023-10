Britain's biggest airport Heathrow reported a smaller nine-month loss on Thursday, as it kept a tight lid on costs and travel demand remained resilient.

Heathrow posted an adjusted loss before tax of 19 million pounds ($22.95 million) for the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 442 million pounds in the same period last year.

Passenger numbers rose 34.4% to 59.4 million.

($1 = 0.8280 pounds) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)