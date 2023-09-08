British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived Friday for the G20 summit in India, which last year surpassed its former coloniser as the world's fifth-largest economy, television broadcasts showed.

Sunak, who is of Indian heritage and is on his first visit to the country since becoming prime minister, arrived with his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of one of India's richest men.

A troupe of dancing women welcomed Sunak as he walked down the red carpet at the airport in New Delhi.

The British PM said his key points of focus will be backing Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion and the global economy.

Putin is not attending -- or even planning to make a video address at -- the G20 in India, with relations between Moscow and many members of the bloc fraught over the war in Ukraine.

"Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine," Sunak wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while en route to India.