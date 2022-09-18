His Majesty King Hamad arrived in the United Kingdom yesterday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The King will offer his condolences to King Charles III, the royal family, the British government and people.

Leaders and heads of state from across the globe will come together in central London tomorrow to attend the state funeral of the queen.

Around 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, including US President Joe Biden.

The queen is lying in state at the Palace of Westminster to allow members of the public to pay their respects. Tomorrow morning, her coffin will be moved to the church for the state funeral service, which is scheduled to begin at 8am.

Biden and his wife, Jill, flew to London last night to attend the funeral. They are scheduled to pay respects to the late sovereign today and will sign an official condolence book before attending a reception hosted by King Charles.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has been invited, and the Saudi Embassy in London confirmed he would be in the UK today.

Members of royal families from across Europe, many of whom were blood relatives of the Queen, are expected.

Leaders from across the Commonwealth, of which the Queen served as head for the entirety of her reign, are expected to attend.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).