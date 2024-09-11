Non-oil trade between the UAE and India rose 10% in the first half of the year, said Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Emirati investments in India reached a remarkable $3.3 billion last year, while Indian investments in the UAE exceeded $2 billion, demonstrating the strong economic ties between the two countries, the minister said in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the UAE-India Business Forum being held in Mumbai.

The Forum is being organised by the Ministry of Economy and the UAE Embassy in New Delhi in cooperation with the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The minister added that one of the objectives of the forum is to explore joint cooperation opportunities and continue to benefit from the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.--TradeArabia News Service

