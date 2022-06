KYIV - Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko on Thursday said now was the time to start discussions with the International Monetary Fund on a new aid programme to support the economy during the war with Russia.

Speaking at a briefing, Deputy Governor Yuriy Heletiy said Ukraine was expecting to receive $4.8 billion from international partners in June.

