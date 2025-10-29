Tunis – President of the Republic Kais Saïed had a meeting, on Monday, at Carthage Palace, with Social Affairs Minister Issam Lahmar.

According to a statement of the Presidency of the Republic, the meeting shed light on social funds, particularly the National Health Insurance Fund (CNAM).

The Head of State stressed the need to restore the financial balance of these social funds, calling for improving related legislation.

The President also addressed the issue of precarious employment, highlighting the urgent need to enforce the law against subcontracting. He recalled that the new law abolishing subcontracting made it possible to sort out the situation of over 82,000 workers in Tunisia.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).