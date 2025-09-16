Arab Finance: The Ministry of Finance launched a new public-private partnership (PPP) project fund, with a capital of €10 million, in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

Aiming to boost private investments and accelerate development in the business community, the fund is designated to finance studies and offering consultants for the PPP projects, the minister said.

Kouchouk affirmed that the local and foreign private sectors have proven their ability to expand and compete, accounting for 65% of investments

He revealed that the government approved the commencement and implementation of 30 PPP projects during the previous fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, with an investment cost of EGP 41 billion.

These projects include dry ports, drinking water, sewage and industrial sanitation, sludge treatment, transformer stations, electricity distribution networks, and technical education.

Moreover, there are future projects, with investment costs ranging from EGP 25 billion to EGP 30 billion.

On his part, Atter Hannoura, Director of the PPP Central Unit at the Ministry of Finance, indicated that the initiative serves as a model for fruitful cooperation with the EBRD.

The fund contributes to reducing the contract duration with consultants from around 15 months to just eight weeks, Hannoura added, noting that the government can launch more than 10 PPP projects simultaneously.

