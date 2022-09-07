KYIV - The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant describes the Russian presence at the facility but fails to set out what should happen next, an adviser to Ukraine's president said on Wednesday.

"The key part is missing in (IAEA director general) Mr. Grossi's report: There is no definite algorithm of what we must do," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Reuters.

"It says both sides have to negotiate, but it doesn't say that Russian troops must vacate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It doesn't mention a 10-15 km demilitarisation area," he added.

(Rerporting by Tom Balmforth and Margaryta Chornokondratenko; Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Tomasz Janowski)