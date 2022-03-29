DUBAI: Experts assembled at the World Government (WGS2022) have affirmed that supporting youth development help them to smoothly transition from academic life to work life, as well as developing comprehensive youth-focused policies must be dealt with as top priorities.

This came during a session, entitled 'Arab Youth Work: Best Practices, Experiences and Policies', as part of the Arab Youth Leaders Meeting, organised by the Arab Youth Center (AYC) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of AYC.

The session discussed strategies, policies, and pioneering experiences in Arab youth work, focusing on best practices and mechanisms for developing and implementing policies that have a positive impact on young people's lives.

The session, which focused on pioneering practices in youth work and youth policy formulation, hosted Dr. Badr Al Badr, CEO of the Misk Foundation, Saeed Al Nazri, Director-General of the UAE’s Federal Youth Authority and Chief Strategy Officer at AYC, and Dr. Rasha Ragheb, Director of Egypt's National Training Academy and Executive Director of the World Youth Forum.

At the start of the session, Dr. Al Badr explained that the world’s largest populations comprise mostly of youth, who have massive potential, ideas and abilities, which can be unleashed with the right policies in place.

Al Nazri stressed that youth empowerment in the UAE is based on flexible frameworks and standards that ensure continued growth, building on the government's belief that youth can find answers and solutions to the world’s global challenges.

Dr. Ragheb showcased Egypt’s youth empowerment model, which is based on developing their skills and providing effective training programmes that encourage finding solutions to current and future labour market challenges and promote leadership among youth.



WAM/Amjad Saleh