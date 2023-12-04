DUBAI - Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology and the President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), in collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), revealed a pivotal joint initiative. This cooperation represents a crucial step towards integrating climate science and sustainable energy strategies.

Dr. Mandous, on behalf of WMO, expressed his deep pride and commitment to contributing to this groundbreaking initiative. He stated, “The strategic partnership between the World Meteorological Organisation and the International Renewable Energy Agency is a pioneering step towards a sustainable future. This partnership combines scientific expertise in meteorology with innovation in renewable energy, creating a strong platform to address climate change challenges. We are dedicated to achieving effective integration between these vital domains, aiming to develop sustainable and reliable renewable energy solutions. This collaboration signifies a new hope for the world, as it contributes to achieving the necessary balance between economic development and environmental protection for a better future.”

The report highlights the transformative power of renewable energy, framing it not merely as an alternative but as a fundamental cornerstone in the ongoing global energy transition. The report particularly emphasises the vital roles of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower in reshaping the global energy production landscape.

The report addresses a critical aspect of our era, studying the impact of climate variability on the dynamics of renewable energy supply and demand. It underscores the urgent need for adaptation and resilience in the face of changing weather patterns. This collaborative effort between WMO and IRENA serves as a testament to their shared commitment to a flourishing future where sustainable renewable energy solutions thrive.

The report's primary aim is to assist policymakers, energy planners, and global leaders in making informed and strategic decisions in the fields of renewable energy and climate policy. It is expected that the report will play a crucial role in guiding the development of flexible and sustainable energy infrastructure.

In conclusion, Dr. Mandous extended his deep appreciation to the teams at both WMO and IRENA for their dedication and expertise. He emphasised the importance of ongoing partnerships between meteorological and renewable energy sectors. "This collaboration is deemed essential in the pursuit of building a flexible and sustainable world capable of addressing the challenges posed by climate change and the increasing demand for energy."