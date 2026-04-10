The World Bank Group could mobilize $20 billion to $25 billion in rapid financing to countries grappling with the economic fallout of the war in Iran, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing World Bank President Ajay Banga.
If the conflict persists, the World Bank is trying to see if it can get another $50 billion to $60 billion in capacity to help, Banga told Bloomberg Television. Any World Bank support would add to that from the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese)