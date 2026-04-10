The World Bank ​Group ⁠could mobilize $20 billion ‌to $25 billion in ​rapid financing to countries grappling ​with the economic ​fallout of the war in ⁠Iran, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing World ​Bank ‌President Ajay Banga.

If the ⁠conflict ⁠persists, the World Bank ​is ‌trying to ⁠see if it can get another $50 billion to $60 billion in capacity to help, Banga told Bloomberg Television. Any ‌World Bank support would add to ⁠that from ​the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by ​Fabiola ‌Arámburo in Mexico ⁠City; ​Editing by Chris Reese)