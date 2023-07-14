According to the Meteorological Department, the upcoming weekend in the country will be characterized by scorching daytime temperatures and hot to very hot conditions during the night. The weather maps indicate the continued influence of the India seasonal depression, accompanied by a mass of extremely hot air, occasionally accompanied by moderate northwest winds that may stir up dust.

Today, Thursday, the weather will be extremely hot with moderate to brisk northwesterly winds ranging from 20 to 55 kilometers per hour, leading to dusty conditions. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 46 and 48 degrees Celsius, while the sea will be light to moderate with occasional waves measuring 2 to 6 feet.

Tonight, the weather will remain hot to very hot, with light to moderate northwesterly winds blowing at intervals of 12 to 40 kilometers per hour. Dust may still be present, and the minimum temperature is expected to range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. The sea will maintain a light to moderate state, with waves occasionally rising between 2 and 6 feet.

Moving on to Friday, it will be another scorching day with light to moderate northwesterly winds ranging from 8 to 35 kilometers per hour. Maximum temperatures are predicted to soar between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius. The sea conditions will remain light to moderate, featuring waves measuring 2 to 5 feet.

Friday night will be hot to very hot, with relatively high humidity along the coastal areas. Winds will vary from light to moderate, shifting from variable to northwesterly at speeds of 8 to 30 kilometers per hour. The expected minimum temperature will be between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the sea will maintain a light to moderate state, with waves measuring between 1 and 4 feet.

Looking ahead to the day after tomorrow, Thursday, the weather will continue to be extremely hot. Winds will vary from northwesterly to variable, light to moderate, at speeds of 10 to 35 kilometers per hour. Maximum temperatures will range between 48 and 50 degrees Celsius, and the sea will remain light to moderate with waves measuring 2 to 5 feet.

Saturday night will be hot to very hot, accompanied by relatively high humidity along the coastal areas. Winds will vary from light to moderate, shifting from variable to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 8 to 30 kilometers per hour. The expected minimum temperature will be between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the sea will maintain a light to moderate state, with waves measuring approximately 1 to 4 feet.

