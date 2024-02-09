Muscat: The latest updates and analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center indicate that the weather in the Sultanate of Oman may be affected from Sunday 11, February 2024 till Wednesday 14, February 2024, said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Weather Bulletin 1.

Cloud advection and development with chances of thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rain associated with active downdraft winds and hail which may cause flash flood flow are expected over Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhylia, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, Muscat, North Al Sharqiya, South Al Sharqiya and parts of Al Wusta governorates.

Chances of rise in wave height from moderate to rough (2- 3.5 meters) along Musandam west coasts and Oman Sea coasts.

Details of daily weather condition:

Sunday 11 February 2024:

Clouds advection and formation with thunderstorms of varying intensity (10 - 40 mm) associated with downdraft and hail, which may cause flash flood flow in Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhylia, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, Muscat, North Al Sharqiya, and South Al Sharqiya and the intensity will be concentrated along the coastal areas of Oman Sea. Active downdraft winds with speed ranging between (15 to 35 kt) (28-64km/h).

Monday 12 February 2024:

The intensity of the system it will be during this day with thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rain, varying intensity (30 - 100 mm) associated with downdraft and hail, which may cause flash flood flow, and the intensity will be concentrated over Musandam, North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, Muscat, north AL Shargiya and south AL Shargiya Active downdraft winds with speed ranging between (15 to 45 kt) (28-83km/h).

Tuesday & Wednesday 13/14 February 2024:

Continuation of isolated rain occasionally thunderstorm (10 - 35 mm) associated with downdraft, which may cause flash flood flow in Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhylia, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, Muscat, North Al Sharqiya, South Al Sharqiya, AL Wusta and Dhofar, the intensity will be concentrated along the coastal areas of Oman Sea.

The weather system will gradually weaken from Wednesday morning with chances of isolated rain along the coastal areas of Oman Sea and parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates. Active downdraft winds with speed ranging between (15 to 35 kt) (28-64km/h).

Civil Aviation Authority advices all to take precaution during rainfall and flash flood flow and to check visibility and sea state before setting sail and follow the issued weather bulletins & reports.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

