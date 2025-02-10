Saudi Arabia - VA Tech Wabag, a leading Indian pure-play water technology company, has announced that its consortium with Mutlaq Al Ghowairi Contracting (MGC), has secured a Rs32.5 billion ($371 million) contract from Al Haer Environmental Services to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for a 200,000-cu-m sewage plant in Saudi Arabia.

As per the deal, Wabag will be the technology partner and leader of the EPC consortium taking charge of the design and build job, while MGC will undertake the scope of laying the transmission pipelines and construction of the reservoirs.

The project scope includes laying of connections to outfall delivery facilities, said the Chennai-based company in a statement.

This ISTP is being developed by a consortium of Saudi groups Miahona Company, Marafiq and Belgian contractor NV Besix SA for its off-taker, the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC).

SWPC is the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Wabag said this comes close on the heels of its contract win early this year when it bagged a EP order for a 20,000 cu m industrial wastewater treatment plant at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The contract was again awarded by Miahona Company, which is the developer of the Ras Tanura Refinery project.

With this contract win, Wabag continues to expand its presence and strengthen its leadership position in the Middle East region, said a company spokesman.

Wabag’s excellent track record with Miahona Company and solid reputation in the Middle East spanning over four decades coupled with a technically superior proposal were key factors in securing this repeat order from Miahona Company Consortium, he stated.

"Wabag has been active in Saudi Arabia for decades, building and operating water and wastewater treatment plants. This new order further strengthens its portfolio in the region," he added.

