The Crown Prince and Prime Minister has reiterated the government’s pledge to adopt and implement plans and programmes that ensure the effective and optimal management of public funds, in line with the aspirations and visions of His Majesty King Hamad.His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, made the statement as he received National Audit Office (NAO) auditor general Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, who presented the 20th NAO Annual Report 2022-2023.He also underlined the kingdom’s firm commitment to addressing all observations, implementing measures to enhance oversight and accountability and consolidating integrity, honesty and professionalism across government workstreams.

He pointed to Team Bahrain’s dedication to performing their responsibilities professionally and efficiently, and ensuring that public funds are managed according to national regulations.HRH Prince Salman noted the NAO’s commitment to its regulatory mandate, which is reflected in its reports issued annually.He commended government agencies’ role in adopting the best practices across their administrative and financial procedures to ensure the optimal management of public funds.He directed government agencies to review, analyse, and document all observations and ensure that necessary legal measures are taken immediately.HRH Prince Salman stressed the importance of government agencies that have observations of non-compliance in their finances and administration to correct these observations and ensure they are not repeated in future reports.

Shaikh Ahmed said that the NAO continues to develop, thanks to the unwavering support of the King, and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.He noted that the report included findings from various economic, social and service sectors, adding that the fundamental observations and recommendations outlined within the report cover the team’s findings for the 2022-2023 year.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).