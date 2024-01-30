The State of Kuwait is a close partner and a important to Britain, said Visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office Oliver Dowden late Monday.

Speaking to KUNA on his visit to commemorate 125 years of Kuwaiti-British diplomatic ties, Dowden affirmed that the close relationship between the ruling families of Britain and Kuwait had continued to feed and strengthen the exceptional ties linking both nations.

The strength of the decades-long relations between the UK and Kuwait was exemplified in the British participation in the operations to liberate Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion, he affirmed.

The British official also reflected keenness on meeting Kuwaiti officials including His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and others during the celebrations to mark 125 years of diplomatic relations.

In 2024, several Kuwaiti-British functions would be held to commemorate the decades-long diplomatic ties, Dowden said, who revealed that his current visit to the State of Kuwait would be exploring opportunities to expand ties on all possible domains especially cybersecurity and investments.

The UK has much to offer in terms of investments due to the secure and stable economic atmosphere, Dowden pointed out, adding that Britain was also eager to share its expertize in the military and security fields in addition to cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

The British official also said that this year would be witnessing the launch of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which Kuwaitis would be able to use by February 22 to ease travel procedures and stay in the UK.

In regards to the situation in the region, namely the Gaza Strip, the British official displayed his country's commitment to reach a ceasefire there and enabling the entry of humanitarian aid and release of hostages.

If all parties acted in good faith, a permanent ceasefire could be reached and from there, a two-state solution could be implemented, he said. (end) nmo.gta

