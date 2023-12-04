HANOI - Vietnam and Türkiye issued a joint statement within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the European nation at the invitation of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The statement said this was the first official visit to Türkiye by a Vietnamese Prime Minister since the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations in 1978.

The visit was of significance as it took place on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and the 100th founding anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

According to the statement, the visit aimed to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress achieved in bilateral relations, the two sides reiterated their determination to continue exchanges and contacts at all levels in order to further promote friendship and expand their existing cooperation in various fields, including coordination and reciprocal support at the international fora.

The two countries furthermore agreed on increased cooperation on civil aviation matters so as to contribute to tourism and trade as well.