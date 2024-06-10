Social media
'GCC-Turkiye joint action plan effective'

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 10, 2024
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has emphasised that the joint action plan between the GCC countries and Turkiye has proven its effectiveness, which prompted the two sides to co-ordinate to continue holding the meeting of committees and joint technical work teams and work to extend the joint action plan until 2029.

In his speech during the 6th Joint Ministerial Meeting of the GCC-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Dialogue, HE Sheikh Mohamed said that during this meeting, they look forward to unifying visions, exchanging viewpoints, and intensive co-ordination between the GCC countries and Turkiye to achieve security and peace, and joint efforts in all fields between the two sides.

He indicated that co-operation between the two sides would push relations to wider and broader horizons at the various political, economic, security, cultural, and social levels. He voiced Qatar's appreciation for the humanitarian and development efforts made by Turkiye in the Gaza Strip, and at the regional and international levels, to consolidate global security and stability.

HE Sheikh Mohamed said that the strategic bilateral relations between the GCC countries and Turkiye represent a testimony to the strong and multifaceted partnership. This relationship is rooted in historical, cultural, and religious ties built on political and social foundations, and includes cooperation in various fields.

For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Turkiye pays great attention to its relations with the GCC countries.

During his speech at the meeting, he said that the volume of trade exchange between Turkiye and the GCC countries increased by 40% in 2023 compared to 2022, and its value reached around $31bn. He pointed out that Turkiye is considered a favourite destination for tourists from the GCC countries, saying that more than 5mn tourists from the GCC countries have visited Turkiye.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said that the strategic dialogue meeting between the GCC countries and Turkiye provides opportunities for consultation between the two sides on international and regional issues of common interest, working together to enhance the security and stability of the region, and deepening the bridges of co-operation and expanding their scope.
