The British Ambassador to Kuwait HE Belinda Lewis said the embassy “still has the electronic visa exemption, which requires the traveler to apply to visit the United Kingdom by filling out the visa exemption form, to obtain an electronic visa 48 hours before the visit,” and called on those wishing to travel to Britain and students wishing to study there to expedite the application for a visa and not wait for the last moment.

She touched on the embassy’s preparations to welcome the summer travel and tourism season, and the growing demand for visas, pointing out that the new electronic travel permit (ETA) for Kuwaitis will start working as of February 2024, and will add ease and flexibility to the travel process of Kuwaitis to the United Kingdom, as it allows its holder unlimited and multiple entry. The British envoy also indicated the keenness of the two friendly countries to support, strengthen and develop friendship and partnership relations between them through many highlevel mutual visits from both sides, pointing to the visit of Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah to London in order to launch the first round of the strategic dialogue between the two countries in March.

Common concern

In the past, he held talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, James Cleverly, on many issued pertaining to the Middle East region and issues of common concern. The British envoy was speaking on the sidelines of the Ramadan Ghabqa that she held on the occasion of the month of Ramadan and remarked the Kuwaiti-British relations are developing at various levels. She affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between Kuwait and her country and stressed the development of cooperation in the defense and military fields and the training of Kuwaiti forces, in addition to economic, trade, investment, health, cultural and academic cooperation.

