DUBAI - Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo visited the Museum of the Future in Dubai, along with a Ugandan delegation.

The Vice President and her delegation enjoyed the museum’s most prominent features, including its iconic design, and unique experiences that highlight its vital efforts in creating a better future for humanity.

The tour was part of the official visit of the Ugandan Vice President who is in the UAE this week for the World Government Summit 2023 being held in Dubai, under the slogan “Shaping Future Governments”, with prominent international government officials, thought leaders, global experts and decision-makers in attendance.