INVESTMENT

UDC partners Commercial Bank to to showcase in Mumbai 'premium' Qatar investment opportunities

The recent visit is part of UDC's strategic plan to expand its international presence and introduce its premium investment opportunities to the vibrant Indian market.

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 18, 2023
INDIAQATARINVESTMENT
United Development Company has joined hands with Commercial Bank to showcase in Mumbai, India, premium investment opportunities at The Pearl and Gewan Islands in Qatar.
UDC partnered with Commercial Bank, which provides attractive mortgage loan packages for foreign investors, offering loan tenures of up to 20 years.
The visit was coordinated by Knight Frank, a renowned real estate consultant operating in both India and Qatar at the Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai.
The Qatar-India synergy is one rooted in historical ties and shared values, fostering a conducive environment for investment. This visit underscores UDC's commitment to global outreach, with a focus on the Indian market's potential to deliver high-value returns in Qatar's thriving property sector, specifically at The Pearl and Gewan Islands.
During the visit to Mumbai, senior officials from UDC actively engaged with promising Indian investors, wealth managers and promoters offering valuable insights into Qatar's investment climate, benefits, and returns, particularly in The Pearl and Gewan Islands. The event provided an excellent platform for networking and generated significant interest among Indian investors.
Key highlights of the visit emphasised Qatar's strategic location in the Middle East, its diversified and robust economy, and its commitment to diversifying beyond oil and gas.
Additionally, the event highlighted Qatar's pro-business policies, its reputation as a safe and family-friendly destination with no income tax, and the historical ties between India and Qatar, fostering trust in investment partnerships.
Indian investors gained insights into Qatar's thriving real estate market, where Qatari residency is attainable with attractive benefits, and UDC's leading role as a prominent real estate developer in the country. Various investment options and accessible mortgage loan packages for foreign non-resident investors were also presented by Commercial Bank.
“UDC is excited about the potential of this partnership with Commercial Bank and aims to cultivate promising investment opportunities that align with its mission to provide premium real estate developments in Qatar, meeting the diverse needs and expectations of local and foreign investors alike,” a company statement noted.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

