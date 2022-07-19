Content and influencer marketing company Yaap, which operates in the UAE, India and Singapore, has fully acquired advertising agency Crayons Communications, said a press statement on Tuesday.

Yaap has been expanding its market footprint and client base with big players including Coca-Cola, Visit Dubai, Lufthansa, RuPay, American Express, Disney, Amazon, and Square Enix, among its members.

“Yaap has been actively looking to expand its presence in the UAE in particular and the GCC region as a whole. The Crayons Communications acquisition comes at the right time and gives us a great platform to bring our services in influencer marketing and performance media to this part of the world. Crayons has a good foundation of established clients that will help us quickly ramp up our service offerings here. We want to be a dominant player in IM, Web 3.0 (with a focus on building for the Metaverse), and media services. Going forward, as the markets correct globally, it presents us a great opportunity for more such acquisitions in this region,” said Atul Hegde, founder of Yaap.

As Yaap will expand its operations post-acquisition, Hegde said they will add more people in the field of sales, influencer marketing, and media planning in the first leg of workforce expansion.

“We intend to first consolidate our operations in the UAE, before scaling to other GCC countries. This includes expanding our footprint in existing markets as well as making a foray into new ones.”

Kunal Lalani, founder and chairman of Crayons Communications Group, said, “While we have been working together on projects before, this acquisition seals our relationship formally with Yaap in this part of the world. With Yaap coming in, it will create more opportunities for our people in terms of their own career growth and all our clients will benefit from a wide array of new services that will get launched here,” he said.

“With an added network of seven cities and 100-plus digital experts at Yaap, it opens up a whole new world of offerings for us in this region,” said Arshad Zaheer, CEO of Crayons Communications.

