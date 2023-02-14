UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday on the sidelines of World Governments Summit held in Dubai. His Highness the Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the UAE leadership, government and people. His Highness also expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the UAE for hosting this global summit, especially in light of the regional and international challenges that require concerted efforts.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the World Government Summit held in Dubai. His Highness the Prime Minister congratulated Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, on the great success achieved by the World Summit of Governments, praising the warm reception and distinguished organization that enhances the prestigious position of the UAE at the regional and international levels. His Highness also expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the UAE for hosting this global summit, especially in light of the regional and international challenges that require concerted efforts.

Meanwhile, earlier, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah arrived in UAE Monday while heading Kuwait’s delegation and participating in the World Government Summit held in Dubai. Upon his arrival, His Highness was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of UAE Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Ambassador of UAE to Kuwait Dr. Matar Hamed Al-Neyadi, Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai Ali Salem Al-Thayedi, Acting Charge d’Affaires at Kuwait to UAE Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Malik Al-Sabah and members of the embassy.

In a press statement, His Highness the Prime Minister appreciated the organization of this global forum by UAE, which brings together many decision-makers, business owners and civil society organizations under one umbrella to explore the future, indicating that its periodic holding and high-level participation is evidence of its distinguished success.

His Highness underlined the importance of participating in this summit, which contributes to opening new horizons of cooperation and coordination given the exceptional circumstances the world is going through, which require redoubling efforts of joint teamwork with countries and various organizations in order to find innovative solutions and methods to face the various challenges the world is witnessing.

This summit is a good opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences while learning about different models of government policies, programs, and services, as well as ways to achieve the desired reforms and development to meet the aspirations of the people, His Highness the Prime Minister stated. His Highness affirmed that the Kuwaiti government is determined to move forward with the steps of digital and technical transformation, entice foreign investments and improve the business environment in line with its development ambitions to transform the country into a regional and global financial and commercial hub in Kuwait’s 2035 Vision. (KUNA)

