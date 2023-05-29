The “UAE Year of Sustainability: Today For Tomorrow’s” has launched a video that sheds light on the importance of environmental conservation to protect our resources for future generations.

Through community-focused activations and educational content, the Year of Sustainability initiative encourages residents to adopt an environmentally-conscious lifestyle for a sustainable future, by focusing on efforts such as, switching to plastic-free alternatives, protecting UAE’s ecosystems from waste left behind, segregating waste to recycle and encouraging the use of public transportation.