The weather in the UAE will be hot and fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of clouds, particularly in the eastern parts of the country. NCM says that these may appear in the afternoon and that they may be convective.

Temperatures remain high today, with Abu Dhabi reaching a high of 46°C and Dubai a high of 45°C. The two cities will see lows of 33°C and 35°C respectively.

High temperatures in the UAE have caused doctors to issue warnings.

Regular sun exposure can lead to sunburns and heatstroke, said a medical expert from Al Ain, where the mercury crossed 50°C.

“If your shadow is shorter than you, look for shade,” advised Dr Bachar Afandi, head of the division of endocrinology, Tawam Hospital, part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

Light to moderate winds will blow during the day, causing blowing dust.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

