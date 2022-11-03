UAE - The weather in UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Red and yellow fog alerts have been issued until 9am as horizontal visibility decreases.

Temperatures tend to decrease gradually. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see high temperatures of 36°C and 35°C respectively. The low temperatures in the emirates will be 20°C and 24°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea

