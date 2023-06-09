The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust during the day.

Temperatures are set to reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai. The emirates are expected to see minimum temperatures of 28°C and 29°C respectively.

Internal areas of the country could see temperatures shooting up to 46°C.

Cyclone in UAE?

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a meeting of the Weather and Tropical Conditions Joint Assessment Team yesterday to ensure the country’s readiness to deal with a cyclone that may affect the country.

The meeting assessed the tropical cyclone and ensured business continuity plans in areas that may be affected. Pre-emptive measures will be taken after evaluating the potential effects of the tropical condition.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said ensuring safety and protecting lives and property are its top priorities. It called on residents to exercise caution and adhere to any instructions issued by the authorities.

The authorities called on residents to not post or circulate rumours.

The meeting saw representatives from the MoI, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the NCM.

On Wednesday, the NCM had classified Biparjoy as a category 1 cyclone, but said the UAE will not be affected. It said the wind speed around the centre of the cyclone ranges between 120 and 130kmph, with rainy convective clouds around the depression.

“There is no effect on the UAE over the next five days,” the NCM added.

