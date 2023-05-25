The day ahead will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Center of Metereology (NCM) has said. Convective clouds are likely to form by afternoon, and they may be rainy over some eastern and southern areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day and causing blowing dust.

The highest temperature recorded in Abu Dhabi will be 43°C today, and it will be 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 27°C and 28°C respectively.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

