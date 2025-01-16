The UAE's media landscape is undergoing a transformative shift. With 85% of viewers now choosing video-on-demand services over traditional television (1), we are witnessing not just changing preferences, but a complete transformation in how content reaches audiences.

Gen Z, in particular, is at the forefront of this shift, with 44% already viewing traditional live TV as a relic of the past.

This trend extends beyond viewer habits; it’s reshaping the industry itself. The UAE’s video streaming market, valued at $1.7 billion in 2023, is set to quadruple to $7.1 billion by 2030[2]. Live streaming tells an equally compelling story, with revenues projected to surge from $3.77 billion to $14.64 billion in the same period.

As digital consumption continues to grow, viewers are becoming more selective, expecting content that is not only high-quality but also relevant, instantly accessible, and compatible across all devices. For media companies, meeting these demands requires a fresh approach to content creation, management, and delivery.

Need for scalable, adaptive media solutions

This demand for high-quality, flexible digital experiences has outpaced the capabilities of traditional production methods. Today’s audiences don’t just want more content; they want seamless, high-definition experiences that are available instantly and tailored to their preferences.

Media companies need to go beyond legacy workflows, adopting solutions that allow them to scale quickly, adapt to network conditions, and deliver consistent quality across platforms.

Meeting these expectations requires more than simply upgrading equipment — it calls for intelligent systems that can automatically adapt to changing conditions and local preferences. Here, AI and cloud technology play an indispensable role, offering the scalability, adaptability, and efficiency needed to engage modern audiences effectively.

Alibaba Cloud’s solution for seamless streaming

In response to these industry challenges, Alibaba Cloud has introduced its Intelligent Media Solution to support media companies in the UAE. This advanced, AI-driven solution provides a unified, automated workflow that simplifies every aspect of content creation—from video analysis and script generation to multilingual subtitles and one-click video production.

Supported by Alibaba Cloud’s proprietary multimodal AI and large language models, Alibaba Cloud’s solution enhances media processing and real-time communications by improving audio and video quality through noise reduction, echo cancellation, video enhancement and production.

Specifically, it provides real-time transcription, translation, and interactive features like AR effects and virtual backgrounds, enhancing user engagement and experience. Additionally, it ensures content moderation, network optimization, and personalised insights through predictive analytics and real-time data monitoring. With its one-click video production feature, the solution provides a complete end-to-end framework for automatically and intelligently creating, processing, and delivering video content, making it easier for developers and businesses to launch and manage video-based applications without extensive technical expertise.

Another standout feature is ApsaraVideo for VOD (Video on Demand), a comprehensive tool that optimises video processing and distribution. With high-speed Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), flexible media management, and automated quality checks, ApsaraVideo for VOD supports ultra-high resolutions like 4K playback. It also includes protective watermarks and utilizes Narrowband HD, a transcoding technology that reduces bandwidth usage without compromising video quality.

This allows media companies to provide a secure, scalable, and visually rich viewing experience that resonates with audiences.

For live broadcasting, ApsaraVideo Live offers high-definition streaming capabilities, integrating Narrowband HD to reduce bandwidth usage by up to 30% while maintaining superior video quality. AI-powered personalization features further elevate viewer engagement by delivering real-time content recommendations tailored to individual preferences. Together, the intelligent media solutions equip UAE broadcasters with a robust and flexible solution, enabling them to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and captivate audiences with tailored content.

Local insight meets global innovation

Transforming the UAE’s media landscape requires more than cutting-edge technology — it calls for collaboration that combines global expertise with local insights. Alibaba Cloud is working closely with local partners such as technology companies HCLTech and OneCloud Technology to to jointly deliver cutting-edge technology solutions in AI and cloud computing, empowering local businesses to innovate and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

These collaborations support the UAE’s broader economic and digital goals, including those outlined in the National AI Strategy 2031, which emphasizes the importance of AI in building a knowledge-based economy.

Creating what's next in digital media

As the UAE’s media sector embraces digital transformation, the integration of AI and cloud technology is revolutionising content creation and distribution. Alibaba Cloud’s advanced solutions empower media companies to meet growing audience demands, enhance operational efficiency, and expand creative possibilities. This approach aligns with the UAE’s vision for an AI-driven economy, positioning the nation as a global leader in digital content and innovative storytelling. - TradeArabia News Service

* Eric Wan is General Manager of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence

