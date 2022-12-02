ABU DHABI - In implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, the UAE has sent a convoy of 6 trucks, loaded with 85 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies, to hospitals in the Gaza Strip at a value of $10 million, through the Rafah Crossing Point.

The medical aid will be delivered through the UAE humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and aim to contribute to supporting the health sector and mitigating the severity of the humanitarian repercussions in the Strip.

The aid comes within the UAE humanitarian and relief programmes to support the brotherly Palestinian people.

The UAE has always sought to provide all possible support to improve the humanitarian response to help the Palestinian brothers, and to provide the necessary needs for the people there, especially women and children.